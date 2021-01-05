Left Menu
Development News Edition

Camouflage your shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock

We are always on the lookout for an organised home where we do not prefer a cluttered living room, bedroom or kitchen. We tend to build shelves that will be used extensively, for reorganising or stacking household items, yet not wanting them to occupy the beautiful spaces at home.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:28 IST
Camouflage your shelves with Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock
Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): We are always on the lookout for an organised home where we do not prefer a cluttered living room, bedroom or kitchen. We tend to build shelves that will be used extensively, for reorganising or stacking household items, yet not wanting them to occupy the beautiful spaces at home. To provide a solution to this, Hafele in association with Blum introduces the new Pull-out Shelf Lock that helps conjure up that extra worktop space, i.e. a pull-out shelf exactly when and where you need it and then lets it magically disappear into the furniture after your work is done.

The Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock can be installed with full extension Blum MOVENTO and TANDEM runners to attain flexible worktops in different areas of the home, be it the kitchen, bathroom, living room or utility room. It is a discreet, space-saving two-sided locking mechanism that securely holds the open pull-out shelf in place so you can complete your tasks comfortably. You can combine the mechanism with any of the three technologies - BLUMOTION, TIP-ON or TIP-ON BLUMOTION - to achieve soft and silent closing, effortless opening or both. The Pull-out Shelf Lock comes with a synchronisation shaft that connects both sides of the locking mechanism and helps you in releasing the shelf with only one hand.

With Blum's Pull-out Shelf Lock, you can obtain extractable worktop and planes throughout your home - next to your washing machine to place your laundry basket, below a wall shelf/cabinet to stack books or items while you sort through them or beside the kitchen countertop to place your countertop appliances while operating them. The possibilities are endless. Hafele's Blum Pull-out Shelf Lock available PAN India (Price on request).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha wants some clarifications from Centre on vaccines: Tope

The Maharashtra government will seek some clarifications from the Centre on the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for the restricted emergency use before launching a mass inoculation drive in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tues...

Terahertz waves to help bounce wireless communication in next generation: Study

Researchers from Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science have discovered a new way out to enhance wireless communications with the use of a programmable surface, called a metasurface. Assembling tiny chips into unique...

Lionsgate Play sets India premiere of 'Normal People' on January 8

Popular Irish drama Normal People is set to premiere in India on January 8 on the newly launched Lionsgate Play, the premium streaming service said on Tuesday. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the critically-acclaimed show...

India's largest omni-channel meat brand, Nandu's launches ready-to-cook biryanis

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 5 ANIBusinessWire India The melting pot of flavours, biryani is more than just a dish. It has the extraordinary ability to evoke feelings of supreme bliss - merely at the mention of mouth-watering biryani ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021