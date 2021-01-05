Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday rose 1.01 per cent to Rs 607.50 per kg in the futures trade on a pick-up in the spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the January delivery traded higher by Rs 6.10, or 1.01 per cent, at Rs 607.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,672 lots

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to increase in bets by participants, driven by pick-up in the spot demand.