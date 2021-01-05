Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices rose 45 paise to Rs 218.85 per kg in the futures trade on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the January delivery traded higher by 45 paise, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 218.85 per kg with a business turnover of 2,020 lots

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.