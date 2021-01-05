Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar dips as risk currencies get boost from yuan fixing

It dropped as low as 89.415 on Monday for the first time since April 2018, but ended the day with a 0.1% gain after U.S. stocks slid.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:13 IST
FOREX-Dollar dips as risk currencies get boost from yuan fixing

The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after China lifted its official yuan exchange rate to its highest level in 30 months, helping support demand for other currencies.

China's central bank set the official yuan midpoint at 6.4760 per dollar before the market opened, up % from the previous fix, also the biggest change since 2005. In the offshore market, the yuan strengthened as far as 6.4419 for the first time since June 2018. It started the week at 6.4944.

"If the Chinese currency is going up, it's providing a degree of support for Asian currencies in general, and I suspect that's why the U.S. dollar is partially reversing the gains that we saw from Wall Street time," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "It's a very big move by any historical yardstick, and I don't think you can ignore that."

While investor caution about the yuan's rally prompted some later selling of the Chinese currency on Tuesday, the PBOC's action nonetheless lifted risk sentiment in currency markets. Among G10 currencies, the Australian dollar led gains as the move by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) encouraged broad dollar selling.

The dollar index weakened 0.2% to 89.731. It dropped as low as 89.415 on Monday for the first time since April 2018, but ended the day with a 0.1% gain after U.S. stocks slid. Earlier, the dollar had found support as concern about surging COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about U.S. runoff elections in Georgia spurred a retreat in U.S. stocks from record highs to start the year and kindled demand for safer assets.

Still, strategists appear convinced of protracted weakness for the dollar. "While rising COVID cases remain the key near-term risk, as has been the case in the latter part of 2020, the market continues to focus on the prospects of the vaccine and the eventual global economic recovery," ING Bank said in a note to clients.

"While a possible Democratic victory (in Georgia) could raise concerns about more regulation, at least over the coming months this might be outweighed by expectations of larger fiscal stimulus and thus keep risk assets supported and the dollar weak over the coming months." The Aussie dollar, a barometer of risk appetite that also tends to follow the yuan, jumped 0.7% to 77.18 U.S. cents during trade in London, approaching the 2-1/2-year high of 77.43 touched on the final day of 2020.

The dollar fell 0.3% to 102.86 yen. It dropped as low as 102.715 on Monday for the first time since March. The euro rose 0.2% to $1.22765 after reaching $1.231 on Monday, its highest since April 2018.

The British pound gained 0.1% to $1.3573. Sterling has been swung by a surge in infections of a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in the UK, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering another nationwide lockdown.

It slid 0.73% on Monday, the most since Dec. 10, after earlier rising to $1.3703, a level not seen since May 2018. Bitcoin traded at $31,367 following a roller-coaster ride to start the new year that took it to a record high of $34,800 on Sunday, followed by a tumble to as low as $27,734 the following session.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for third day; over 250 stranded vehicles cleared

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Tuesday following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides, even as over 250 stranded vehicles, mostly carrying passengers, were cleared after the arterial r...

Maha wants some clarifications from Centre on vaccines: Tope

The Maharashtra government will seek some clarifications from the Centre on the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for the restricted emergency use before launching a mass inoculation drive in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tues...

Terahertz waves to help bounce wireless communication in next generation: Study

Researchers from Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science have discovered a new way out to enhance wireless communications with the use of a programmable surface, called a metasurface. Assembling tiny chips into unique...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021