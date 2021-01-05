Left Menu
Toll collection through FASTag in Dec increases by over Rs 200 cr to Rs 2,304 cr

05-01-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Toll collection in December 2020 through FASTags reached Rs 2,303.79 crore in December 2020, recording an increase of Rs 201 crore over the preceding month, the NHAI said on Tuesday. Similarly, toll transactions through FASTags recorded significant growth of 1.35 crore in December 2020.

The increased revenue comes after the government announced mandatory rollout of FASTag from January 1, 2021, though it has allowed hybrid lanes on National Highways till February 15 to avoid inconvenience to people. ''Toll collection through FASTag in December increased significantly by over Rs 201 crore to Rs 2,303.79 crore, as against Rs. 2,102 crores in November 2020,'' the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.

The monthly transactions through FASTag increased significantly by 1.35 crore in December. ''FASTag recorded 13.84 crore transactions in December, which is 10.83 percent more as compared to 12.48 crore transactions in November 2020. Similarly, With more than 2.30 crore FASTag users, it contributes over 75 percent of the total toll collection,'' the statement said.

It said the dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and other stakeholders has led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at toll plazas. In order to achieve 100 per cent e-tolling, all toll payments shall be made through FASTag from February 15, 2021.

