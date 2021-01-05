Left Menu
Development News Edition

VIP Industries appoints Anindya Dutta as new Managing Director

Luggage maker VIP Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anindya Dutta as the Managing Director from February 1.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:54 IST
VIP Industries appoints Anindya Dutta as new Managing Director
He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the FMCG industry. Image Credit: ANI

Luggage maker VIP Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anindya Dutta as the Managing Director from February 1. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the FMCG industry across business verticals and categories.

"My top priorities will be to further strengthen the brands with enhanced focused towards innovation and strategical business operations, and also expand the business in international markets," he said in a statement. Before joining VIP Industries, Dutta was Managing Director of Havmor Ice Creams, a Lotte Group company. He was also with Britannia Industries for almost 18 years in roles of increasing impact in sales and distribution, category and brand lifecycle management, channel development and supply chain operations.

VIP Industries is Asia's largest and the world's second largest luggage maker. It has more than 8,000 retail outlets apart from a well-developed network of retailers in 50 countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's average temperature rises to record in 2020

Ukraines average annual air temperature in 2020 exceeded the average long-term level by 2.2 degrees Celsius and reached a record high 10.7 degrees, Ukrainian state-run weather forecasting body said on Tuesday. Previously, only in 2007, 2015...

Provide compensation in case of death of prisoner in Tihar jail, NHRC again tells Delhi govt

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation that the Delhi Government should pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner UTP who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May ...

Cricket-South Africa win second test for 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

South Africa completed a sweep of their two match series against Sri Lanka as they strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second test on Tuesday. South Africa knocked off a target of 67 runs without loss as openers Dean Elgar 3...

2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday. Balram and Prem Narayan were ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021