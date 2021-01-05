Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arab Investment Bank selects Temenos to power digital customer experience

Arab Investment Bank, which is among one of the fastest-growing banks in Egypt, provides personal and business banking products as well as investment and Islamic banking services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:50 IST
Arab Investment Bank selects Temenos to power digital customer experience
Temenos Infinity accelerates time-to-market for new products and delivers a seamless, multi-experience digital journey for its customers. Image Credit: Flickr

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (Temenos.com), the banking software company today announced that Arab Investment Bank has selected Temenos to power its digital customer experience. Arab Investment Bank chose the market-leading capabilities of Temenos Infinity and Temenos Payments to improve performance, drive its digital growth strategy and provide a boost to financial inclusion for millions of Egyptians.

Arab Investment Bank, which is among one of the fastest-growing banks in Egypt, provides personal and business banking products as well as investment and Islamic banking services. With Temenos Infinity, the bank has embarked on a digital transformation journey to make banking and financial services easier, faster and more accessible for all Egyptians. Egypt has an adult population of over 67 million and while over 90 per cent [1] have a mobile phone, only 1 in 3 has a bank account and less than 6 per cent made digital payments in the last year [2].

Arab Investment Bank already uses Temenos Transact as its core banking technology. Now, with Temenos Infinity, the bank benefits from the leading omnichannel digital banking product covering customer engagement from acquisition to account servicing, through to long-term retention. Using both products, the bank is able to achieve an end-to-end digital banking transformation and market-leading cost-income ratio. The performance benefits will be seen in higher customer growth, lower cost of marketing, improved front office efficiency with increased STP rate and reduced asset write-offs with Explainable AI lending.

Temenos Infinity accelerates time-to-market for new products and delivers a seamless, multi-experience digital journey for its customers. With Temenos Infinity, Arab Investment Bank will offer a seamless digital experience to its customers across digital touchpoints for all retail banking products, reducing client onboarding to just minutes.

With its deep analytics, Temenos Infinity the leader in driving customer acquisition and digital banking engagement and enables banks to increase digital revenues 5x and cut customer onboarding time by 75%. Built on a microservices architecture, Temenos Infinity is the most open and agile SaaS product allowing banks to continuously extend and expand their solution for all or portions of the customer lifecycle.

Digital payments are also a strategic growth area for Arab Investment Bank and with Temenos Payments, the bank benefits from a truly comprehensive, universal platform for efficient payment execution and distribution – removing the need for a different system for different payment types.

Arab Investment Bank Board of Directors stated: "Based on Arab Investment Bank strategy, we chose to partner with Temenos to lead our digital transformation, not only because it has the most advanced technology, but also for its strong presence in the region and its reputation for rapid implementation and time to value. With support from Temenos, Arab Investment Bank is on a path to becoming a world-class digital bank. Digital channels are vital to achieving our growth goals and Temenos' advanced technology will enable us to design and execute a holistic model to support the digital acquisition, onboarding, engagement and cross-selling."

Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director – Middle-East & Africa, Temenos, commented: "Internet and mobile banking are key to unlocking economic development and financial inclusion and so Temenos is proud to support Arab Investment Bank in its bold mission to improve access to digital banking services in Egypt. The suite of Temenos products deployed by the Arab Investment Bank provides an agile platform to move forward at speed with its digital ambitions. By making it easier to open a bank account, receive and make digital payments, our technology is helping Arab Investment Bank dramatically improve the lives of 44 million Egyptians who currently do not have a bank account."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...

Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases of COVID-19

With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbais Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The slum-dominated area had reported five new COV...

PM-CARES Fund allocates over Rs 201 cr to boost medical oxygen availability across country

A sum of Rs 201.58 crore from the PM-CARES Fund is being allocated for installing 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country, the PMO said on Tuesday. It stressed that adequate and unin...

Sebi revokes mkt ban on 7 entities in front running case 

Market regulator Sebi has lifted the market ban imposed on seven entities, which came under the scanner in a front-running case, involving some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities. It was alleged that the entities vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021