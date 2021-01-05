Ahmedabad-based legal-tech firm Legalwiz.in on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3.8 crore in funding from ContCentric IT Services. Founded in April 2016 to cater to startups and SMEs, Legalwiz.in enables legal, financial, corporate and taxation compliances enabled with a robust technology backbone.

Offering new services and SaaS (software as a service) products, Legalwiz.in will make tools available to clients for managing their taxation, compliances and other business related processes, he added. Gaurav Barot, CEO of ContCentric, said the company will be the investor and technical development partner to Legalwiz. **** *Finsall raises Rs 2.4 cr in seed round Bengaluru-based insure-tech startup Finsall on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 2.4 crore in seed round from Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from SEA Fund, Karthik Sridhar and Tirumala Gudla, a statement said.

With the funds raised, the company plans to expand and strengthen its presence in tier-I cities and venture into tier-II cities across India where they see a market and demand for their services, it added. Incorporated in 2018 by Promod Khanna, Tim Mathews, and Prabal Khanna, Finsall provides 360-degree support and service of insurance premium financing to Indian customers. If a person is unable to pay the premium for an insurance product upfront, the insurance intermediary on-boards him on the Finsall platform via the company app. Finsall's proprietary technology platform assesses the risk profile of the customer and offers monthly financing options.

**** * Eduvanz appoints Namita Vyas as VP Investor and Corp Relations Eduvanz, a fintech company focussed on the education sector, on Tuesday said it has appointed Namita Vyas as Vice President Investor and Corporate Relations. She will drive strategic growth initiatives and manage the deal structure with Eduvanz's debt and equity partners, a statement said. Vyas brings with her over 12 years of experience and she specialises in fundraising, building businesses, and driving growth strategies, it added. Prior to joining Eduvanz, she worked with SMEcorner and has also been associated with include Citi Bank, Standard & Poor's and Infosys.