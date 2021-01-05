Adventure tourism operator launches mountain-biking in Valley

A private firm catering to adventure tourism and providing for world-class tourist destination at the foothills of the Shivalik Range of the Himalayas has introduced Mountain Terrain Biking in Sanget Valley in the foothills of the Patnitop hill resort. Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean has launched its latest adventure tourism activity after identifying multiple trails, appropriate for MTB rides following a meticulous survey of both Sanget Valley and Patnitop, a spokesperson for the firm said on Tuesday.

The 14-km ride starts from the lower terminal of Skyview Patnitop in Sanget Valley and goes along the same route as the gondola that connects the lower terminal to Patnitop, covering the distance in two hours, he said. India’s mountain infrastructure development measure with a French collaboration also operates the country’s highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance of over 65 meters. The ropeway started its commercial operations on July 20 last year.

“The scenic ride traverses a winding uphill mountain road that passes through quaint villages, farm fields and a pristine pine and deodar forest. The experience aims to enthuse thrill-seekers for whom mountain biking is quickly emerging as a favourite adventure activity,” the spokesperson said. “We are in a constant endeavour to promote Patniop as a new holidaying and experiential destination for travellers from India and abroad,” Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited’s managing director Syed Junaid Altaf said. “We have launched MTB, hiking and will be introducing more adventure and leisure activities in the months to come. Considering the recent pandemic, adventure and outdoor sport will attract more people who are looking for contact-less activities, and Skyview Patnitop is an ideal destination for such experiences,” he added. The spokesperson said about 25 cyclists were flagged-off from Skyview Patnitop's lower terminal at Sanget valley on January 3, marking the launch of the MTB.

“All participants were riding pro-bikes with the necessary safety gear. Despite heavy rains and winds, the participants completed the ride,” he said. He said the inaugural ride was attended by MTB enthusiasts from Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur who were specially invited for the event. “More trails are being planned and identified around the region and with this event successfully taking-off, enthusiasts and adventurers from across the country will have an opportunity to enjoy the sport of mountain biking in the foothills of Patnitop, an undiscovered paradise,” the spokesperson said.

He said all those visiting Skyview Patnitop can experience a gamut of adventure activities on site such as taking a ride on the spectacular ropeway, to thrilling zig-zag zip-lining, tubing sledge, as well as offsite activities like mountain biking, trekking, birding, sightseeing and interaction with local villagers..