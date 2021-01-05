Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adventure tourism operator launches mountain-biking in Valley

The spokesperson said about 25 cyclists were flagged-off from Skyview Patnitops lower terminal at Sanget valley on January 3, marking the launch of the MTB.All participants were riding pro-bikes with the necessary safety gear.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:52 IST
Adventure tourism operator launches mountain-biking in Valley

A private firm catering to adventure tourism and providing for world-class tourist destination at the foothills of the Shivalik Range of the Himalayas has introduced Mountain Terrain Biking in Sanget Valley in the foothills of the Patnitop hill resort. Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean has launched its latest adventure tourism activity after identifying multiple trails, appropriate for MTB rides following a meticulous survey of both Sanget Valley and Patnitop, a spokesperson for the firm said on Tuesday.

The 14-km ride starts from the lower terminal of Skyview Patnitop in Sanget Valley and goes along the same route as the gondola that connects the lower terminal to Patnitop, covering the distance in two hours, he said. India’s mountain infrastructure development measure with a French collaboration also operates the country’s highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance of over 65 meters. The ropeway started its commercial operations on July 20 last year.

“The scenic ride traverses a winding uphill mountain road that passes through quaint villages, farm fields and a pristine pine and deodar forest. The experience aims to enthuse thrill-seekers for whom mountain biking is quickly emerging as a favourite adventure activity,” the spokesperson said. “We are in a constant endeavour to promote Patniop as a new holidaying and experiential destination for travellers from India and abroad,” Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited’s managing director Syed Junaid Altaf said. “We have launched MTB, hiking and will be introducing more adventure and leisure activities in the months to come. Considering the recent pandemic, adventure and outdoor sport will attract more people who are looking for contact-less activities, and Skyview Patnitop is an ideal destination for such experiences,” he added. The spokesperson said about 25 cyclists were flagged-off from Skyview Patnitop's lower terminal at Sanget valley on January 3, marking the launch of the MTB.

“All participants were riding pro-bikes with the necessary safety gear. Despite heavy rains and winds, the participants completed the ride,” he said. He said the inaugural ride was attended by MTB enthusiasts from Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur who were specially invited for the event. “More trails are being planned and identified around the region and with this event successfully taking-off, enthusiasts and adventurers from across the country will have an opportunity to enjoy the sport of mountain biking in the foothills of Patnitop, an undiscovered paradise,” the spokesperson said.

He said all those visiting Skyview Patnitop can experience a gamut of adventure activities on site such as taking a ride on the spectacular ropeway, to thrilling zig-zag zip-lining, tubing sledge, as well as offsite activities like mountain biking, trekking, birding, sightseeing and interaction with local villagers..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-----------------------------------------------------------...

TMC MLA pays 'courtesy visit' to BJP's Kolkata observer

Trinamool Congress MLA Dipak Halder on Tuesday met BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, who was recently appointed the partys observer for Kolkata, at his residence and said that it is a courtesy visit and insisted he does not have any plan to leav...

Major shots, and shots special to major champions

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are renowned for their power, so in a year no one could have imagined, perhaps it was only fitting the signature shot from their major championships came from shorter clubs. And then theres Collin Morika...

Punjabi singer Shree Brar held for song ‘glorifying’ violence

Punjabi singer Shree Brar was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly glorifying violence in his latest song, police said. The singer has come out with a song with provocative lyrics, promoting violence and anti-social acts to the extent of even ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021