24% of Kiwi drivers hit by uninsured driver: Finder survey

ACC statistics show there have been 40,979 active road injury claims from January 2020 to 31 October 2020, totalling $451 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:43 IST
Despite car insurance not being compulsory in New Zealand, Finder’s research found that 89% of Kiwis are in favour of making it a legal requirement. Image Credit: Pixabay

Kiwi drivers may be putting themselves and others at risk by not taking out car insurance, according to new research by Finder, a car insurance comparison website in New Zealand.

A nationally representative Finder survey of 1,882 New Zealand drivers aged 18 and above has revealed that almost a quarter of Kiwi drivers (24%) have been hit by an uninsured driver.

ACC statistics show there have been 40,979 active road injury claims from January 2020 to 31 October 2020, totalling $451 million. Car accidents make up over half of those claims.

Despite car insurance not being compulsory in New Zealand, Finder's research found that 89% of Kiwis are in favour of making it a legal requirement.

Kevin McHugh, Finder's publisher in New Zealand, said that there is a worrying number of uninsured drivers on the road.

"Uninsured drivers expose themselves and others to potential financial loss, and this is a big concern.

"Without car insurance, drivers are left with no recourse when it comes to financing repairs, and this can be financially devastating in some cases," McHugh said.

Finder's research found that male drivers are most likely to have had a crash, with 76% admitting that they've been in an accident, compared to just 65% of women.

According to New Zealand Police statistics, there were 291,209 traffic events between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019, with 40,657 of these considered "emergency" traffic events.

McHugh urged uninsured drivers to consider their options for car insurance policies.

"If you get in an accident, comprehensive car insurance will cover damages to your own vehicle along with any others involved, regardless of whether you're at fault.

"Third-party car insurance is a cheaper alternative, but only covers damages made to someone else's vehicle and not your own.

"If you're unsure where to start, Finder offers tips for comparing insurance policies, along with hacks for lowering the cost of your premium," McHugh said.

