2 trucks catch fire after collision on Maha highway; none hurt

Two trucks caught fire after colliding on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. No one was injured in the accident, they said, The two trucks coming from opposite directions collided head-on at Sakwar village in Vasai taluka around 3.30 am and then burst into flames, an official from the Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police control room said.

Local fire personnel and police rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about half-an-hour, he said. The charred vehicles were later removed from the road and traffic movement on the highway was normal, he said.

It was not immediately known what the trucks were carrying, the official said..