Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 trucks catch fire after collision on Maha highway; none hurt

Two trucks caught fire after colliding on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:26 IST
2 trucks catch fire after collision on Maha highway; none hurt

Two trucks caught fire after colliding on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. No one was injured in the accident, they said, The two trucks coming from opposite directions collided head-on at Sakwar village in Vasai taluka around 3.30 am and then burst into flames, an official from the Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police control room said.

Local fire personnel and police rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about half-an-hour, he said. The charred vehicles were later removed from the road and traffic movement on the highway was normal, he said.

It was not immediately known what the trucks were carrying, the official said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chip giant Qualcomm names Amon CEO as 5G era ramps up

Qualcomm Inc, the worlds biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, said on Tuesday it had named its president and chip division head Cristiano Amon as its new chief executive. Amon, who has been with the San Diego-based company since 1995 and...

Juliano Moreira: Google celebrates 149th birthday of pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil

Happy Birthday Juliano MoreiraGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to the Brazilian psychiatrist, Juliano Moreira on his 149th birthday. He is still often considered the pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil.Juliano Moreira was born on J...

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

SP Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it will no longer remove ADR stocks of China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corporation Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd , which were previously to be deleted prior to the open on Jan. 7.The deletions ar...

Maha: 5-year RI to 3 men for raping minor girl in Thane

A special POCSO court in Thane has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment RI to three men for raping a teen-aged girl in 2014. The order was passed on January 4 and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.Judge S P Gondhalekar pronounc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021