Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:41 IST
Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from Jan. 11, including the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.

The chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said some of the measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pizza-sized boxes and paying a premium: Israel's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Order early, pay a lot, digitise distribution and stretch the supply. That is how Israel came to be a leader of the worlds COVID-19 vaccination drive, reaching nearly 15 of the countrys 9.3 million population in about two weeks.The first bi...

Sourav Ganguly wants to stay back one more day: Hospital

Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he ...

Markets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate

Asian markets were leaning toward a Democratic win in crucial Senate contests on Wednesday as Treasury yields hit 1 for the first time in 10 months on expectations of more debt-funded spending on COVID-stimulus, infrastructure and renewable...

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed, the latest twist to a saga amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and tension within Washington on China policy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021