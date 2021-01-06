Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP, AP get additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 cr for capital expenditure

Andhra Pradesh will get an additional amount of Rs 344 crore while Madhya Pradesh has become entitled to receive Rs 660 crore for capital projects, it said, adding they have become the first group of states to complete three out of the four citizen centric reforms.The scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the state governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID 19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:23 IST
MP, AP get additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 cr for capital expenditure
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Centre has given additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for capital expenditure after they completed three out of the four citizen-centric reforms. The two states have completed the One Nation, One Ration Card Reforms, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, and Urban Local Bodies Reforms, Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday. Consequent upon completion of reforms in the three sectors, the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has decided to provide additional financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,004 crore to these states under the newly launched Scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure, it said.

The government had announced that the centre will offer Rs 12,000 crore special interest-free 50-year loan to states, exclusively for capital expenditure as part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package 2.0 announced in October last year. The additional financial assistance for the capital expenditure is in addition to the permission of Rs 14,694 crore issued to these states for extra borrowings for completing the reforms. Andhra Pradesh will get an additional amount of Rs 344 crore while Madhya Pradesh has become entitled to receive Rs 660 crore for capital projects, it said, adding they have become the first group of states to complete three out of the four citizen centric reforms.

The scheme of 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure' is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the state governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID 19 pandemic. Capital expenditure has a higher multiplier effect, enhancing the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economy growth, it said. Therefore, it said, despite the adverse financial position of the central government, it was decided to extend a special assistance to the state governments in respect of capital expenditure, in financial year 2020-21. ''The scheme has got very warm response from the state governments. So far capital expenditure proposals of Rs 9,880 crore of 27 states have been approved by the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs 4,940 crore has already been released to the states as the first instalment under the scheme,'' it said. The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors of economy like, health, rural development, water supply, irrigation, power, transport, education, urban development. The scheme has three parts. Part-I of the scheme covers the north-eastern and hill states. Under this, Rs 200 crore is allocated to each of the 7 north-eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura) and Rs 450 crore is allocated to each of the hill states (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), it said. In view of higher population and geographical area, Assam has been provided enhanced allocation of Rs 450 crore under the scheme. The other part of the scheme is for all other states not included in Part-I, it said, adding that an amount of Rs 7,500 crore is earmarked for this part. This amount has been allocated amongst these states in proportion to their share of central tax as per the interim award of the 15th Finance Commission for the year 2020-21, it added.

''Part-III of the scheme is aimed at pushing various citizen-centric reforms in the states. Under this part, an amount of Rs 2,000 crore is earmarked. This amount will be available only to those states that carry out by December 31, 2020, at least 3 out of the 4 reforms specified by the Ministry of Finance in its letter dated May 17, 2020, regarding reform linked additional borrowing permissions,'' it said. The 4 reforms are - One Nation One Ration Card, Ease of doing Business Reform, Urban Local Body/ Utility Reform and Power Sector Reform, it said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP shoe shopkeeper taken into police custody for selling shoe with caste name

A shoe seller in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was taken into police custody after a group of people objected to the caste-name Thakur etched on the soles of shoes he was selling. He was later allowed released. We had received information that...

Maha: Three held for abusing returning officer in Bhiwandi

Three persons, including a Shiv Sena candidate, were arrested for allegedly abusing a returning officer of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Sena candidate Devram Shankar Gulvi a...

Deadline alerted for input into review of National Minimum Wage

Time is running out to comment on the annual review and adjustment of the National Minimum Wage for 2021.The Department of Employment and Labour has alerted the public to the Friday deadline for their input into the review of the National M...

Kohli, Tendulkar lead wishes as former skipper Kapil Dev turns 62

India skipper Virat Kohli and Little Master Sachin Tendulkar led the way as wishes poured in for 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on his 62nd birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote Happy Birthday therealkapildev. Wish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021