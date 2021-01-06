Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bond yields rise to five-week high as U.S. yields jump on Georgia count

Germany's 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in almost five weeks on Wednesday, pushed up by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, on expectations that a win for Democrats in a Senate runoff race in Georgia may signal more fiscal spending.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:12 IST
German bond yields rise to five-week high as U.S. yields jump on Georgia count
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany's 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in almost five weeks on Wednesday, pushed up by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields, on expectations that a win for Democrats in a Senate runoff race in Georgia may signal more fiscal spending. Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock won a hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, TV networks and Edison Research projected. A second runoff remains undecided, leaving control of the Senate up in the air.

Democrats must win both contests to take control of the Senate, lifting the prospect of more fiscal stimulus and inflation -- a scenario that bond markets appeared to betting on. As the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose above 1% for the first time since March, with the yield curve at its steepest since 2017, Europe's borrowing headed higher in early trade.

In Germany, the euro area's benchmark issuer, 10-year bond yields rose to -0.53% -- their highest in almost five weeks. Most 10-year year bond yields across the euro zone were up around 4 to 5 basis points on the day. UK gilt yields touched a two-week high, a sign of the broader trend in world bond markets.

"If market expectations of a double Democrat win in Georgia are confirmed, gains above 1% should be maintained," analysts at ING said, referring to the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. "But it will feel more palatable later in Q1 when the worst of the Covid impact is behind us." Bond strategists said the reflation trade evident in U.S. bond markets would probably be less pronounced in the euro area, where inflation was likely to be further depressed by weak economic activity, given renewed restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army jawan held on charges of supplying heroin in HP

A 27-year-old Army jawan has been arrested on the charges of supplying heroin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, a police official said on Wednesday. Sandeep Kumar Rathi, a resident of Shekhupur Majri village in Haryanas Gurgaon, was held...

Ashwin's knack for learning new things, Jadeja's improved batting is massive for us: Rahane

The ever inquisitive Ravichandran Ashwin, who has a knack for learning new things, and much-improved batsman Ravindra Jadeja have stood out for India in the first two Tests against Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane said on Wednesday. While ...

Over 50 Hong Kong opposition lawmakers, activists arrested under national security law

Over 50 opposition lawmakers and activists were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the national security law, for their part in a primary election run-off last July. Among the arrested were former lawmakers James To Kun-sun, La...

Spanish care home fire kills 89-year-old woman, injures 18

A fire at a Spanish care home killed an 89-year-old woman and injured 18 people, emergency services said on Wednesday. The blaze began on the third floor at the Domusvi-Adorea home in Seville in southern Spain just before midnight on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021