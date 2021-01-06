Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices rose Rs 60 to Rs 51780 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 60, or 0.12 per cent, at Rs 51,780 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,292 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.11 per cent higher at USD 1,956.50 per ounce in New York.