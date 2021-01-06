Left Menu
Tata Motors brings back Safari as flagship SUV

This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future, Tata Motors said.The companys Harrier SUV is also based on the same platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:03 IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it is bringing back its iconic brand 'Safari' with its upcoming flagship SUV, which is code-named as the Gravitas. Tata Safari introduced India to the SUV lifestyle, and glamourised the segment in the country for other players to follow, the auto major said in a statement.

For over two decades, the SUV represented prestige and performance, and in its new avatar, the Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy, it added. ''In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure... We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status,'' Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU) Shailesh Chandra said.

The new Safari has evolved to satisfy the new age SUV customers, who demand design, versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, performance for a modern, multifaceted lifestyle, the company said. It is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future, Tata Motors said.

The company's Harrier SUV is also based on the same platform. Arriving in showrooms this January, booking for the new Safari will begin shortly, the Mumbai-based automaker stated.

