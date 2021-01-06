ITBP orders over Rs 8-cr worth of khadi mats from KVIC for CAPFs

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Wednesday placed an order worth over Rs 8 crore with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission for procurement of 'khadi durries' or mats for various central paramilitary forces, officials said. A memorandum of understanding to procure 1,71,520 mats was signed between the two organisations as part of a Union government directive to only use and sell 'swadeshi' or indigenously made goods in these forces functioning under the command of the Union Home Ministry.

The central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF, render a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country. The ITBP, a mountain-warfare trained force deployed to guard the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, is the the nodal agency for purchase of certain goods for the paramilitary forces. ''The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be procuring cotton 'khadi durries' for various central armed police forces at a cost of more than Rs 8.73 crore from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC),'' a spokesperson for the border guarding force said.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in this regard by Additional Secretary in the home ministry, Vivek Bharadwaj, ITBP Inspector General Anand Swaroop and Khadi Gram Udyog Board Deputy CEO V K Nagar, he said. In July last year, the ITBP had inked a similar deal with the KVIC for procurement of 1,200 quintals of mustard oil for the CAPFs with ''a total financial implication of over Rs 1.73 crore''.

Home Minister Amit Shah had declared that CAPF canteens will only sell 'swadeshi' or indigenous products beginning June last year. ''The process of procuring khadi bed sheets and pillow covers from KVIC for all CAPF hospitals is also underway and it is expected that it will be procured during this financial year. Many such items will be procured from the KVIC for promoting local products in these forces,'' the spokesperson said.

The KVIC, as per its profile statement, is charged with the planning, promotion, organisation and implementation of programmes for the development of khadi and other village industries in the rural areas in coordination with other agencies engaged in rural development.