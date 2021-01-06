Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP orders over Rs 8-cr worth of khadi mats from KVIC for CAPFs

A memorandum of understanding to procure 1,71,520 mats was signed between the two organisations as part of a Union government directive to only use and sell swadeshi or indigenously made goods in these forces functioning under the command of the Union Home Ministry.The central armed police forces CAPFs like the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF, render a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:15 IST
ITBP orders over Rs 8-cr worth of khadi mats from KVIC for CAPFs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Wednesday placed an order worth over Rs 8 crore with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission for procurement of 'khadi durries' or mats for various central paramilitary forces, officials said. A memorandum of understanding to procure 1,71,520 mats was signed between the two organisations as part of a Union government directive to only use and sell 'swadeshi' or indigenously made goods in these forces functioning under the command of the Union Home Ministry.

The central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF, render a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country. The ITBP, a mountain-warfare trained force deployed to guard the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, is the the nodal agency for purchase of certain goods for the paramilitary forces. ''The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be procuring cotton 'khadi durries' for various central armed police forces at a cost of more than Rs 8.73 crore from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC),'' a spokesperson for the border guarding force said.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in this regard by Additional Secretary in the home ministry, Vivek Bharadwaj, ITBP Inspector General Anand Swaroop and Khadi Gram Udyog Board Deputy CEO V K Nagar, he said. In July last year, the ITBP had inked a similar deal with the KVIC for procurement of 1,200 quintals of mustard oil for the CAPFs with ''a total financial implication of over Rs 1.73 crore''.

Home Minister Amit Shah had declared that CAPF canteens will only sell 'swadeshi' or indigenous products beginning June last year. ''The process of procuring khadi bed sheets and pillow covers from KVIC for all CAPF hospitals is also underway and it is expected that it will be procured during this financial year. Many such items will be procured from the KVIC for promoting local products in these forces,'' the spokesperson said.

The KVIC, as per its profile statement, is charged with the planning, promotion, organisation and implementation of programmes for the development of khadi and other village industries in the rural areas in coordination with other agencies engaged in rural development.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a long pause in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency resp...

Olympic qualifying race walk event to kick off athletics season in February

Indias athletics season is set to begin next month with the National Open Race Walking Championship, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, the national federation announced on Wednesday. Some international athletes will comp...

Delay in declaration of results: DU graduates move HC for direction to JNU to grant admission

Three students, whose graduation results were declared by Delhi University DU with a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged the Delhi High Court to direct JNU to give them admission in post-graduate courses. The students claimed tha...

MP bans chicken import from southern states for 10 days

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021