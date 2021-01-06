Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Bad loan manager AMCO, which is backed by Rome and ran by former UniCredit executive Marina Natale, is looking to hoover up a significant tranche of UniCredit's bad debt while also ridding Monte dei Paschi of its high-risk loans, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The plan is part of measures being readied by the Treasury in order to press ahead with the sale of MPS, whose plight has come to symbolise Italy's long-running banking crisis.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:34 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy's government is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros ($17.3 billion) of UniCredit's non-performing loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the country's second-biggest bank, sources said. Bad loan manager AMCO, which is backed by Rome and ran by former UniCredit executive Marina Natale, is looking to hoover up a significant tranche of UniCredit's bad debt while also ridding Monte dei Paschi of its high-risk loans, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The plan is part of measures being readied by the Treasury in order to press ahead with the sale of MPS, whose plight has come to symbolise Italy's long-running banking crisis. Shares in UniCredit were up 6.3% after Reuters reported on the plan. Italy's Treasury, AMCO and UniCredit declined to comment.

The Treasury aims to have a range of solutions ready by the end of January, despite rifts within the ruling coalition which risk toppling the government. It is working with advisers to tackle the complexities of a deal, including providing possible state guarantee to shield a MPS future owner from around 10 billion euros in legal claims which face the bank after decades of mismanagement.

"It won't be possible to resolve all the outstanding issues by the end of January, but there will be material progress in identifying the solutions that would eventually lead to a deal," one of the sources said. The goal is to have a deal ready to be approved by UniCredit's annual meeting in April, another source said.

UniCredit has yet to sign a non-disclosure agreement to enter formal talks, three sources said, because it wants more reassurance that both the European Union and the European Central Bank will back the package of measures. Discussions are ongoing despite CEO Jean Pierre Mustier's decision to step down in April at the latest over disagreements with the board.

UniCredit, which had shunned deals under Mustier, has set strict terms for a potential takeover and would only consider buying MPS if it did not affect its capital ratios. If successful, the NPL sale would rank as one of Italy's biggest bad loan deals and would make the MPS acquisition more palatable for UniCredit's investors.

"If it goes ahead, this deal will make it easier to sell the MPS purchase to the market," the first source said, adding that AMCO would also hoover up another chunk of high risk loans from MPS totalling several billion euros. LEGAL RISKS

To address the costly legal risks, the Treasury is working with its advisers on three options which would entail either a "guarantee scheme" or alternatively some kind of "insurance contract" with cash as collateral, one of the sources said. Another option is a subordinated loan whose principal could be wiped off under certain circumstances, the source added.

Only just over half of MPS' legal risks stem from lawsuits, while the remainder relates to extra-judicial claims mainly from the bank's former controlling shareholder, local foundation Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Sources have said the foundation and MPS are discussing a settlement that would see 3.8 billion euros in damage claims being dropped in exchange for shares in the bank.

Rome spent 5.4 billion euros in 2017 rescuing the loss-making Tuscan bank, which now needs up to another 2.5 billion, giving fresh urgency to efforts to cut Italy's 64% stake as agreed with European Union authorities. After warning its capital reserves would breach minimum thresholds in the first quarter, MPS must tell the ECB by the end of January how it plans to address the shortfall.

($1 = 0.8105 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big B relives early 90s Moscow in a throwback pic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his visit to Moscow in the early 1990s. Taking it to Instagram, the 78-year-old actor shared a colourful and monochrome collaged picture in which he could b...

Diversion on Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Jan 7 due to farmers' tractor rally: Noida Police

There will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday in view of a tractor rally called by farmers protesting against the new central farm laws, police here said on Wednesday. The Eastern Peripheral ...

NIA arrests accused absconding in Tamil Nadu police officer's murder case

The NIA Wednesday arrested an absconding accused upon his arrival from Qatar in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari, an official said. Shihabudeen, 39, a resident of Chennai, was arrested following his arri...

PM Modi hold video-teleconference with Merkel; briefs on vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and briefed her on COVID-19 vaccine development in India, while also assuring her of the countrys commitment to deploy its capacities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021