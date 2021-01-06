Mandatory BIS norms for toys aimed at curbing low-quality imports: Goyal

The government has made BIS quality standards mandatory for toys from January 1 to curb cheaper and low-quality imports, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, even as he stressed that it does not want to stop overseas shipments or close international engagement. Quality standards have been made compulsory to ensure that local and imported toys are of high quality, he said, adding that the government has no intention to become an impediment for the domestic industry.

Addressing an event marking the 74th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Goyal said the compulsory quality standards have been imposed in a bid to curb the import of cheaper toys, which are hazardous to children's health. The minister, however, added that the government does not want to stop imports or ''close international engagement.'' ''We want to only make sure that what comes to the door is of high quality and what made inside our door is even made of better quality,'' he added.

Stating that the production of quality products is never costlier, the minister said quality and productivity go hand in hand to make goods cost competitive. ''We need to instill confidence to industry that we don't want to be impediments to you...We want to help you so that the product you make can withstand the competition of lousy products coming from outside,'' he said.

He further said imports of cheap products kill the Indian market. Such products seem cheaper in the short run, but in the long-term they are health hazardous and non-durable. The minister shared that the local toy industry opposed when the government decided to make quality standards compulsory for toys. This was because the industry was hardly manufacturing and gradually become importers.

The industry was using BIS as an excuse for not conforming with standards as it said it was difficult to get the standards approved from the body. ''We wanted end to the import of all rubbish products. So, we imposed standards. It is effective from January,'' he said.

The Toys (Quality Control) Order issued by the BIS was to come into effect from September 1, 2020, but was postponed on the industry's demand. The order mandates that all toys and materials designed or intended for use in play by children below 14 years of age shall be certified by BIS. In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address had said India has talent and ability to become a global hub for toys and called upon startups and entrepreneurs to ''team up for toys''.

Further speaking about quality standards, Goyal stressed on the need to ensure quality helmets are made available in the market. He asked BIS officials to take necessary steps to test the samples and increase penalties, if needed, to ensure quality is not compromised. He also said India should not be dependent on global standards and global testing reports for some products.

''When we talk about quality control, the world should have confidence that the made in India products are 100 per cent good,'' he added. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan and BIG DG Pramod Kumar Tiwari were also present at the event.

