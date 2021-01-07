Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rah! Japanese cheerleaders lift spirits amid pandemic

Japan is planning a one-month state of emergency for the greater Tokyo area beginning Friday to contain a record surge in coronavirus infections. Head cheerleader Kumi Asazuma said the group had been performing for more than 10 years to help energise morning commuters, but their mission had taken on new meaning during the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:44 IST
Rah! Japanese cheerleaders lift spirits amid pandemic

Japanese cheerleaders danced and cheered on commuters outside a Tokyo rail station on Thursday in a bid to lift spirits with the capital heading into another state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's go, fight!" the four-person squad shouted out to passers-by in front of Shimbashi Station, with their protective face shields fogging up in the chilly Tokyo morning as they waved gold pom poms. Japan is planning a one-month state of emergency for the greater Tokyo area beginning Friday to contain a record surge in coronavirus infections.

Head cheerleader Kumi Asazuma said the group had been performing for more than 10 years to help energise morning commuters, but their mission had taken on new meaning during the pandemic. "Especially now, the spread of the coronavirus isn't stopping, people have lost their jobs ... I think this is a period where people are really suffering a lot," Asazuma, 37, who works as a freelance event emcee and presenter, told Reuters.

"We want to deliver a smile to cheer people up. We're doing this hoping that people can feel even a little bit better." Cheerleaders from her group generally perform Thursdays in Tokyo and Fridays in neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture, with the number of performers depending on the availability of members as they also have jobs.

But they will likely have to perform remotely, posting videos on social media, during the state of emergency, she said. About a dozen people stopped to take smartphone photos and videos while others watched as they filtered out from the station towards their offices.

"I think it's wonderful what they're doing in the current situation," said Tomoko Tsudanuma, 48, an office worker. "I'll be working at home from next week and it's hard but I feel encouraged from watching this kind of activity,"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes at US Capitol building

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White...

Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made av...

WRAPUP 10-Congress resumes certification of Biden's win after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify Presiden...

Gunshots, broken glass as Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber. The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021