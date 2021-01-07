Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinAlyzer has been selected by SWELECT to Modernize Financial Reporting Operations

We are truly honoured by the opportunity to solve the key problems being faced in the financial reporting operations and to digitize the complex close and consolidation requirements of SWELECT, said Karthik Ganeshan, Co-Founder and Director of FinAlyzer software.About FinAlyzer FinAlyzer is a unified digital platform for financial consolidation, close, analytics, regulatory and management reporting.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:20 IST
FinAlyzer has been selected by SWELECT to Modernize Financial Reporting Operations

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWELECT has selected FinAlyzer for their financial consolidation and reporting requirements. FinAlyzer would enable SWELECT to automate and streamline the financial reporting operations within their organization. SWELECT Energy Systems is a leading Solar Power Systems Company with a strong presence in the global energy market for over 35 years The business goal for SWELECT was to build transparent and efficient business performance monitoring and reporting capabilities. SWELECT wanted a unified platform that addresses both internal stakeholder as well as regulatory reporting requirements (Indian IFRS reporting - IndAS). ''We are truly honoured by the opportunity to solve the key problems being faced in the financial reporting operations and to digitize the complex close and consolidation requirements of SWELECT'', said Karthik Ganeshan, Co-Founder and Director of FinAlyzer software.

About FinAlyzer FinAlyzer® is a unified digital platform for financial consolidation, close, analytics, regulatory and management reporting. FinAlyzer is a key catalyst driving digital transformation for the CFOs office across industry segments. It automates the entire process of financial report preparation by seamlessly interfacing with any underlying ERP. It delivers integrated group reporting, legal & management consolidation, segment-wise profitability reporting, and management dashboarding. FinAlyzer effortlessly converts financial and operational data to actionable insights with decision analytics, KPI's, insights, predictive forecasting, and benchmarks.

About SWELECT SWELECT's core strength lies in technical expertise which is strongly backed with state-of-art manufacturing facilities for Solar PV Modules, Solar PCUs, Servo Stabilizers, Structural and Electrical Balance of Systems (BOS). SWELECT is recognized as a 'Tier-1 Solar PV Module Manufacturer' by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), the highly recognized global industry standard in classifying solar Photo Voltaic module manufacturers. SWELECT has also received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for Solar PV Modules including the high-efficiency PERC modules. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American becomes US Army's first CIO

Indian-American Dr Raj Iyer has taken over as the first Chief Information Officer of the US Army, after the Pentagon created the position in July 2020. One of the highest ranking Indian-American civilians in the US Department of Defense, Iy...

Keeping coronavirus at bay, Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals

Vietnams success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbours struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting funds, foreign investors, experts and analysts say.Its strength in contai...

APPSC exams go digital, candidates to take up test on tablets By Surya Desaraju

Government job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh will take up the APPSC recruitment tests using tablets, thanks to the new digital initiative to do away with answer sheets. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission APPSC has virtually revoluti...

Cricket-Play to win, home dominance make New Zealand top test nation

A play-to-win culture and dominance at home have propelled New Zealand to the top of the official test cricket rankings for the first time after a crushing win over Pakistan, helped in no small part by having the worlds best batsman. The Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021