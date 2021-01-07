FinAlyzer has been selected by SWELECT to Modernize Financial Reporting Operations

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWELECT has selected FinAlyzer for their financial consolidation and reporting requirements. FinAlyzer would enable SWELECT to automate and streamline the financial reporting operations within their organization. SWELECT Energy Systems is a leading Solar Power Systems Company with a strong presence in the global energy market for over 35 years The business goal for SWELECT was to build transparent and efficient business performance monitoring and reporting capabilities. SWELECT wanted a unified platform that addresses both internal stakeholder as well as regulatory reporting requirements (Indian IFRS reporting - IndAS). ''We are truly honoured by the opportunity to solve the key problems being faced in the financial reporting operations and to digitize the complex close and consolidation requirements of SWELECT'', said Karthik Ganeshan, Co-Founder and Director of FinAlyzer software.

About FinAlyzer FinAlyzer® is a unified digital platform for financial consolidation, close, analytics, regulatory and management reporting. FinAlyzer is a key catalyst driving digital transformation for the CFOs office across industry segments. It automates the entire process of financial report preparation by seamlessly interfacing with any underlying ERP. It delivers integrated group reporting, legal & management consolidation, segment-wise profitability reporting, and management dashboarding. FinAlyzer effortlessly converts financial and operational data to actionable insights with decision analytics, KPI's, insights, predictive forecasting, and benchmarks.

About SWELECT SWELECT's core strength lies in technical expertise which is strongly backed with state-of-art manufacturing facilities for Solar PV Modules, Solar PCUs, Servo Stabilizers, Structural and Electrical Balance of Systems (BOS). SWELECT is recognized as a 'Tier-1 Solar PV Module Manufacturer' by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), the highly recognized global industry standard in classifying solar Photo Voltaic module manufacturers. SWELECT has also received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for Solar PV Modules including the high-efficiency PERC modules.

