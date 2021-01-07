Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares extend gains on recovery hopes

European stocks climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, driven by hopes that a bumper U.S. stimulus package and large-scale coronavirus vaccine rollouts across the continent will spur a strong economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% to hold near February 2020 highs, while London's blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5% and Germany's DAX index was up 0.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:50 IST
European shares extend gains on recovery hopes

European stocks climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, driven by hopes that a bumper U.S. stimulus package and large-scale coronavirus vaccine rollouts across the continent will spur a strong economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% to hold near February 2020 highs, while London's blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5% and Germany's DAX index was up 0.2%. Growth-linked cyclical sectors such as miners, energy and construction & materials continued their rally on the prospects of more U.S. stimulus after Democrats won control of the Senate.

Among individual stocks, Delivery Hero slipped 1.8% after the German food delivery firm said it had raised around 1.2 billion euros ($1.48 billion) by issuing new shares to fund growth. LafargeHolcim rose 1.4% after the world's biggest cement maker said it would buy Firestone Building Products from Bridgestone Americas in a deal worth $3.4 billon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine expands to GP services in UK

Supplies of the Oxford University vaccine produced by AstraZeneca vaccine have begun expanding to General Practice GP led services from Thursday to make it easier to protect care home residents and other vulnerable people against COVID-19, ...

Jailed HK activist Joshua Wong suspected of violating city's new security law

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kongs most prominent democracy activists who is serving a 13-12-month jail sentence for illegal assembly, is under suspicion for violating the citys national security law, according to a notice on his Facebook.W...

Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong sanctions threat

Washington may sanction those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, drawing anger and the threat of retaliation fr...

LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

- Company is the launch partner for Snowcase program by Snowflake to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- Larsen Toubro Infotech BSE code 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021