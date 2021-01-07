Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW launches MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India priced at Rs 41.7 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:28 IST
BMW launches MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India priced at Rs 41.7 lakh
New BMW Logo Image Credit: ANI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition of MINI three-door hatchback in India priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU), only 15 units of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition would be available, BMW Group India said in a statement

''The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI's challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment – Paddy Hopkirk's first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said. The model comes with two litre petrol engine and sprint to 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds with the top speed being 235 km/hr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel, trade may resume within a week to Qatar, says UAE

Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week under a U.S.-backed deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust, a United Arab Emirates official said on Th...

Government wants to privatise farm sector: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday alleged that the Centre wants to privatise the farm sector with its three new agri-marketing laws, which are being opposed by thousands of cultivators. Talking to reporters here while...

Digital services tax in India discriminates against American companies: USTR

Indias 2 per cent digital services tax on e-commerce supply discriminates against US companies and is inconsistent with international tax principles, according to a US Trade Representative USTR investigation. The finding paves the way for p...

Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest, and told them to fight. They did.

The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021