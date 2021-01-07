Left Menu
Pithoragarh district authorities withdraw decision to close markets on weekends

The administration in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh on Thursday withdrew its decision to impose a weekend closure of markets in the district, a move aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19, amid pressure from traders.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The administration in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Thursday withdrew its decision to impose a weekend closure of markets in the district, a move aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19, amid pressure from traders. The Udyog Vyapar Mandal, an organisation of traders, had been demanding withdrawal of the decision, saying the measure has not resulted in reducing COVID-19 infection cases in the district.

Confirming the move, Pithoragarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tushar Saini said it was now up to the traders to open or close the markets on Saturdays and Sundays. ''However, as COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in the district, sensitive areas will be made containment zones, and strict action will be taken against violations,'' Saini said.

Udyog Vyapar Mandal president Pawan Joshi thanked the administration and said this would save traders from suffering further losses. The 48-hour closure of markets in Pithoragarh came into effect on January 2.

