ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:41 IST
LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake
Snowflake. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has become an Elite Services Partner of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Elite Partner represents the highest level of partnership in Snowflake Partner Network. This achievement recognizes LTI's commitment in delivering amplified outcomes at scale and speed on Snowflake's Data Cloud. The status differentiates LTI as a preferred services partner for Snowflake with proven expertise and experience. LTI has also become the maiden partner for Snowcase, a program that Snowflake is launching to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey of enterprises. The first Snowcase being launched with LTI is 'Data-Driven Manufacturing Transformation' highlighting best practices from LTI's marquee Snowflake implementation for a global manufacturer. The accelerated migration and platform simplification of existing data platform to Snowflake data cloud was done leveraging LTI Canvas PolarSled, LTI Mosaic & Qlik.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI said, "Snowflake is the preferred partner for modern enterprises because of its unique ability to decouple storage and compute. Our alliance with Snowflake has grown stronger and deeper over time, with several joint go-to-market initiatives and implementations. The Elite Partner status and alliance on Snowcase program will further help us deliver Snowflake led transformations." Colleen Kapase, Vice President, WW Partner & Alliances, Snowflake said, "LTI's achievement as an Elite Partner is a testament to their deep expertise on Snowflake. Our many recent joint client implementations globally reflect their strong capabilities and customer connects, making them an ideal industry leader for Snowflake services. We look forward to continued momentum and a long partnership with LTI."

LTI and Snowflake partnership combines the best of LTI's data modernization & transformation expertise with Snowflake's innovative architecture, unique consumption model and near-unlimited scalability. With an automated cloud migration and modernization framework, LTI Canvas PolarSled is a key differentiator in driving Snowflake migrations. It enables enterprises with rapid migration of their cloud data to Snowflake's single, integrated platform in an efficient and low-risk way. LTI and Snowflake have together delivered many successful transformations for clients across the globe, and the partnership compliments the exponential growth aspirations of both companies.

