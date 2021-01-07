Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extend ban on UK flights till Jan 31: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till January 31 in view of the extremely serious COVID situation in that country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:53 IST
Extend ban on UK flights till Jan 31: Kejriwal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till January 31 in view of the "extremely serious" COVID situation in that country. "The Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious situation in UK, I would urge central government to extend the ban till January 31," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday flights from India to the UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume January 8 onwards. Puri had tweeted, "30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review''. India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus emerged in the UK. According to the standard operating procedures issued by the health ministry, all passengers coming from the UK between January 8 and January 30 would be subjected to self-paid COVID-19 tests on arrival.

Moreover, each passenger arriving from the UK would have to bring his or her COVID-19 negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary proposes extending remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Hungary is proposing extending remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said. Z...

Rugby-Ireland appoint former captain O'Connell as forwards coach

Former Ireland captain Paul OConnell has joined Andy Farrells coaching team as forwards coach, Irish Rugby said on Thursday. OConnell, who was capped 108 times and captained Ireland to their 2014 Six Nations triumph, will take up the new ro...

India delivered 9 consignments of COVID-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March

As many as nine consignments containing medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment PPE were handed over during March-December 2020 to Bhutan by India as assistance for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the Indian Embassy in Thimph...

Kenya: GDC signs fund grant worth Ksh 1.6 billion

A parastatal of Kenyas government, Geothermal Development Company GDC has ensured and signed a grant contract for the funding of KSh 1.6 billion for testing and drilling program at the Paka element of the Baringo-Silali geothermal project i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021