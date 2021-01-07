Connectivity to Southeast Asia enhanced with addition of China-East India Service: DP World

Left Menu
Global logistics services provider DP World on Thursday said its Chennai Container Terminal CCT has enhanced connectivity to the Southeast Asia with the addition of a new service, China-East India Service CIS, from January 5.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:12 IST
Global logistics services provider DP World on Thursday said its Chennai Container Terminal (CCT) has enhanced connectivity to the Southeast Asia with the addition of a new service, China-East India Service (CIS), from January 5. The service, the first-ever from Chnnai, started with the maiden call of vessel 'MV Interasia Heritage', is operated by a consortium of five vessel operators, providing direct connectivity to Pasir Gudang, Malaysia and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, the company said in a release.

In addition, the new service will also offer direct connectivity to key ports of China in Shekou and Qingdao on the east-bound leg, it said. ''The new CI5 service will connect Southeast Asia and China to India's east coast, thereby providing customers with fast and reliable options to link their cargo directly to key global markets,'' said Rizwan Soomar, chief executive officer and managing director (Indian Subcontinent), DP World.

Wan Hai Lines, Interasia Lines, KMTC, Goldstar Lines and BTL are the companies operating the CIS, it added The new service will allow customers to connect their cargo efficiently with better frequency and service coverage as well as boost the growing trade between China and Southeast Asia, and east coast of India, said DP World (Chennai) CEO R Venkatesh. The vessel arrived from Port Kelang and carried a total exchange of 4,690 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), of which 2,685 TEUs were import and 2,005 TEUs export.

Inclusion of this service reinforces Chennai Port's position as South India's major trade gateway amid growing trade, the company said. MV Interasia Heritage is one of the six 4,250 TEUs capacity vessels, which will call the DP World Chennai terminal, it said.

''We welcome the new service and look forward to more customers selecting Chennai as their preferred port of call. ''By the recent declaration of VRC (vessel related charges) rebates to vessels engaged in transhipment cargo as per specified norms, we are confident this new service will reap benefits,'' P Raveendran, chairman of Chennai Port Trust, said.

He also said it will add value, minimise costs, and promote Chennai as a transhipment hub..

