Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways extends to 9 months time to claim refunds for trains cancelled between Mar and Jul

The ministry had earlier extended the facility from three days to six months when the coronavirus pandemic had led to the cancellation of all regular trains.Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the time limit beyond six months and up to nine months from the date of journey for cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period March 21, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:33 IST
Railways extends to 9 months time to claim refunds for trains cancelled between Mar and Jul

The Ministry of Railways has extended the time limit for cancellation of counter tickets for train journeys between March 21 and July 31, 2020 from the present six months to nine months in view of the coronavirus crisis. The ministry had earlier extended the facility from three days to six months when the coronavirus pandemic had led to the cancellation of all regular trains.

''Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the time limit beyond six months and up to nine months from the date of journey for cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period March 21, 2020 to July 31, 2020. It is applicable only for regular time tabled trains cancelled by Railways,'' the ministry said in a statement. ''After lapse of six months from the date of journey, many passengers may have deposited the tickets to Claims Office of Zonal Railways through TDR or through general application along with original tickets. Full refund of fare on such PRS counter tickets shall also be allowed for such passengers,'' it said.

Soon after the lockdown was announced in March and regular train services were suspended due to the pandemic, the time limit for ticket cancellation was extended from three days to three months and in May it was extended to six months. This was done to restrict the number of passengers at counters and prevent transmission of the coronavirus. The Railways has provided full refund to passengers where trains have been cancelled. For those passengers who booked tickets on the IRCTC portal, the refunds were generated automatically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.A statement issued here by the Chief Ministers OfficeCMO said that Sawant met Shah at the latters officialresid...

Facebook, Instagram to extend ban on Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. Twitter Inc, Facebook, and S...

Dakar Rally: Motorcycle racer CS Santosh suffers crash, in medically-induced coma

Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh, who suffered a crash in Stage four of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh. In a statement, the Hero MotoSports said that Santosh has no ma...

Callamard calls for ‘clear, explicit and unambiguous standards’ to protect civilian planes during conflicts

Agns Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, made the appeal ahead of the first anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines UIA Flight PS752. The flight was heading from Teh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021