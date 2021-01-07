Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airlines step up staffing at DC-area airports after unrest

United Airlines and American Airlines said they had boosted staffing at Washington-area airports and were working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of travelers and crew following unrest in the U.S. capital on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:54 IST
U.S. airlines step up staffing at DC-area airports after unrest

United Airlines and American Airlines said they had boosted staffing at Washington-area airports and were working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of travelers and crew following unrest in the U.S. capital on Wednesday. The moves follow reports of unruly passengers on flights into the D.C. area before supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building, hoping to overturn his election defeat.

The protesters' actions prompted Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) representing workers at 17 airlines including United, to call for them to be barred from commercial flights out of the region. "The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area (...) was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person on board," Nelson said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight," she said. A United spokesman said on Thursday: "We echo the sentiments of AFA that our first priority must be the safety and security of our passengers and crew."

Delta Air Lines also said it was working with law enforcement agencies to keep people safe at airports and on flights. The increased staffing by American, which is not serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area, is a "precautionary measure," a spokesman said.

Earlier this week, American and United moved their crews away from downtown D.C. hotels, they said. The Transportation Security Administration, which has authority over U.S. travel security, said late Wednesday it had "multiple layers of security in place," without providing details for security reasons.

The head of the U.S. Travel Association, Roger Dow, condemned Wednesday's disruption. "The behavior we are witnessing has no place in any peaceful democracy, much less in the country that is supposed to be the foremost example of democratic principles," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...

France keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Train mows down four people during trial run in Uttarakhand

Four persons were mown down by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar on Thursday.The mishap occurred near Jamalpurkala village when the train was running at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run.Haridwar...

On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said U.S. President Donald Trump was completely wrong to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday. And as you say, as you suggest, in so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021