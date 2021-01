BRIEF-Shopify Says It Has Terminated Stores Affiliated With U.S. President Trump

Shopify Inc:

* SHOPIFY SAYS IT HAS TERMINATED STORES AFFILIATED WITH U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP

* SHOPIFY SAYS "BASED ON RECENT EVENTS, WE HAVE DETERMINED THAT THE ACTIONS BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP VIOLATE OUR ACCEPTABLE USE POLICY" Further company coverage:

