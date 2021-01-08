Australia to require negative COVID-19 results for international travellers

Australia will require all international travellers to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it tightened travel rules to stop the spread of the UK COVID-19 variant.

Australia would also reduce by half the cap on international arrivals to some states until Feb. 15, Morrison said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)