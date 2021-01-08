Uniphore Ushers in a New Phase of Rapid Growth and Expands Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Financial Officer

Global Conversational Service Automation company adds new talent in preparation for its next phases of global expansionChennai, India, Palo Alto, Calif., United States – Business Wire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), today announced that it has hired Stéphane Berthier as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Berthier brings considerable experience across global finance and business and will be able to leverage his breadth and depth to effectively manage Uniphore's growth and strong global demand.

As Uniphore's CFO, Berthier will lead the finance business support, investor relations, financial planning and analysis, accounting and tax functions globally. Prior to joining Uniphore, Berthier was a Partner at PwC for more than 20 years, where he has acquired both domestic and international expertise across not only finance but Software as a Service models and global operations.

"The wave of AI and automation disruption in customer experience was led by startups. With the exploding demand for these products, the industry is poised to have a new set of market leaders with scale. Uniphore is leading this transition," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore. "I am truly excited to welcome Stéphane to our team and I know that he is the right leader to guide our company through this era of rapid growth and global expansion." Global Growth Requires Experienced Leadership to Drive Success to New Levels Uniphore continues to see record demand for its automation and AI solutions that address a rapidly growing market for CSA. In fact, in 2020, Uniphore saw another year of approximately 300% growth, adding new and expanding existing customer licenses, inking major partnerships with some of the world's largest CX business providers, and adding more than 100 employees globally. Berthier has over 30 years of experience in high tech and has spent the last 23 years in Silicon Valley working with public and venture-backed technology companies. He has extensive experience working on initial public offerings and has worked with many rapidly growing companies such as Adaptive Insights, Proofpoint, VMware, Splunk, ServiceNow, Crowdstrike and Databricks.

"Uniphore's achievements and its momentum are testaments to the tremendous value that its technology brings to organizations," said Berthier. "I am truly looking forward to taking Uniphore to new levels of success as it transforms the industry. I am honored to join this talented team and continue on a course of rapid and sustainable growth." Leadership Goes Beyond Finance; Software Experience Runs Deep Of note, Berthier was the PwC Software Sector Leader in Silicon Valley and was regularly involved in developing and delivering the software industry sector materials to all US Firm's software industry partners and managers. Berthier is well-connected to the industry and has a strong track record of tackling industry issues that will ultimately help Uniphore continue to lead.

"As Uniphore continues to grow, it is so important to bring on additional talent and what's more, someone with relevant industry experience," said Annie Weckesser, Uniphore's Head of People and Chief Marketing Officer. "What I like about Stéphane is his deep experience solving global challenges in continuously changing business environments. He is a natural team player and I am really looking forward to working alongside him." Berthier lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and earned his Master's degree in finance and accounting from the University Jean Moulin, Lyon, France. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Uniphore Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Service Automation. The Company's vision is to disrupt an outdated customer service model by bridging the gap between human and machine using voice, AI and automation to ensure that every voice, on every call, is truly heard. Uniphore enables businesses globally to deliver transformational customer service by providing an automation platform where digital agents take over transactional conversations from humans, coach agents during calls, and accurately predict language, emotion and intent. All in real-time. With Conversational Service Automation, enterprises can now engage their customers to effectively build loyalty, improve customer experience and realize operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.uniphore.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

