Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar-Jammu highway cleared of snow, debris; stranded vehicles allowed to ply as of now

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:35 IST
Srinagar-Jammu highway cleared of snow, debris; stranded vehicles allowed to ply as of now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vehicles stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway were allowed to ply towards their destinations on Friday as the arterial road was cleared after remaining closed for five days due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

No new traffic was, however, allowed on the highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, even though there was improvement in weather conditions across the Valley, they said.

''Stranded traffic has been allowed to move after the highway was cleared for the movement of traffic this morning,'' an official of the Traffic control room said.

The 260-kilometre-long highway was blocked due to snow, landslides and shooting stones caused by heavy snowfall since Sunday.

''After the light traffic is cleared, essential service vehicles and fuel and gas tankers will be allowed to ply towards Srinagar,'' he said.

The decision on re-opening the highway for fresh traffic will be taken once all the stranded vehicles are cleared and the condition of the road, which has become slippery at places due to snowfall, is assessed, the official said.

The official said Mughal Road – the alternative road-link which connects the Valley to Jammu division through the Shopian-Rajouri axis – was closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in the region.

Kashmir valley was cut off from the rest of the country on Sunday as the surface and the aerial connections were suspended because of the heavy snow.

However, air traffic to and from Sringar airport was restored on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the weather office said conditions have improved across the Valley and it is likely to remain dry till January 14.

The weatherman said the minimum temperature went down at most places in the region and settled below the freezing point.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the Gulmarg tourist resort settled at minus 10 degrees Celsius. It was minus 8.4 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

The Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Kupwara (in the north) minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag, minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

While 'Chillai-Kalan' – which began on December 21 -- will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft

Taiwan said on Friday it welcomed the upcoming visit of a US ambassador to the island in the final week of the Trump presidency in a move that China has already strongly warned against.The US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft wil...

Blackstone, Bill Gates join hands for Signature Aviation bid as Carlyle circles

Blackstone Group Inc on Friday secured the support of Bill Gates, the biggest shareholder in Signature Aviation, bolstering its bid to buy the private-jet servicing company in the face of a rival approach from Carlyle.Blackstones agreement ...

Love conquers all: Two women wed same man in Bastar

Underlining the sanctity of the phrase love conquers all, in an unusual wedding a man got hitched with two women on January 3 in a Bastar village. A marriage, which is uncommon for the society was consensual for the newlyweds.Both the girls...

ICRA maintains stable outlook for road sector

Toll collections witnessed a marked improvement on the back of increased movement of both passenger and commercial vehicles which have picked up significantly over the last three months, thereby surpassing pre-Covid levels, according to ICR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021