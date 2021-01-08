Left Menu
Kejriwal announces guidelines for travellers arriving in Delhi from UK

Travellers coming from the UK to the national capital will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.To protect Delhiites from exposure to the virus from the UK, the Delhi government has taken important decisions.

Travellers coming from the UK to the national capital will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

''To protect Delhiites from exposure to the virus from the UK, the Delhi government has taken important decisions. Travellers coming from UK will have to mandatorily undergo a self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport,'' the chief minister said.

''All those arriving from UK who test positive will be isolated at an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine,'' he said.

Kejriwal had on Thursday urged the Centre to extend the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom as the country now battles a variant strain of the coronavirus first detected there.

On December 23, the central government suspended flights from the UK, with all passengers coming from there having to be tested on arrival at airports. The suspension of UK flights was later extended up to January 8.

