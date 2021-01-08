Equirus Wealth launches 'Invest-on-the-go' Investments App

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:17 IST
MUMBAI, India, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest initiative in going digital, Equirus Wealth launched its state-of-the-art digital wealth management service: Equirus Wealth App - Comprehensive Wealth Management solution on your fingertips. Equirus Wealth App enables anyone from beginners to seasoned investors to open their investment account in less than 2 minutes and start executing investment transactions. The app also helps aggregate one's portfolio across different advisors at a single place and is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of all the household accounts in one view. App offers in-depth analytics on one's portfolio and enables the user to research products across the entire marketplace.

''Investing using digital means has grown by leaps and bounds during the pandemic and it was important for Equirus Wealth to provide a secure, glitch free and easy to use platform to help our customers in financial planning, making forecasts about future financial needs and helping users achieve financial goals. Equirus Wealth App is designed to monitor portfolio performance, download various reports, view asset-class wise, product-wise holdings, get detailed info on various funds, risk-return statistics, peer comparison, etc.,'' said Ankur Maheshwari, CEO, Equirus Wealth.

Equirus Wealth App is free to download on Android and Apple's app store. About Equirus WealthEquirus Wealth aims to provide Client Centric, Comprehensive and Transparent Wealth Management services for Individuals, Families & Corporates. The firm is currently present in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kozhikode and Kolkata. Leveraging the PAN India network 1,250+ branches of Federal Bank & its strong NRI client base, Equirus Wealth also provides wealth management services to all clients of the bank.

Ankur Maheshwari has been awarded ''Rising Star for Asia-Pacific'' at the 30th Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2020. In the year 2019, he was recognized as one of the ''Top 40 Investment Professionals in the country'' in the year 2019 under the ''40-under-40 program'' conducted by AIWMI (Association of International Wealth Management of India) and IAAIF (Indian Association of Alternate Investments Funds) in partnership with Business World Magazine.

