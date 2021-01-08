New Audi A4 arrives in Coimbatore

New Audi A4 arrives in CoimbatorePTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:32 IST
Coimbatore, Jan 8 (PTI): The German luxury carmanufacturer Audi on Friday launched its sportier Audi A4sedan here.
The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, has a new designand a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates190 hp of power and 320 Nm (Newton metres) of torque.
The model is priced from Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
The car is a perfect blend of class, elegance andsporty appeal and is equipped with the latest technology andsets a benchmark with the features on offer.
The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive andthe company is confident of the Audi A4 being a game-changerin the arena.
''We are extremely happy to introduce the all-new, all-impressive Audi A4 a statement of sportiness. It combinesmodern aesthetics with supreme craftsmanship..., '' theCoimbatore Audi dealer C R Anandakrishnan said in astatement.
The car comes in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.
The customers can choose from five exterior colours,including a new Terra Grey.
The new Audi exclusive piano black has leatherupholstery to give the interiors a classy and sophisticatedlook, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Audi
- Anandakrishnan
- Newton
- Audi A4
- Terra
- German
- Audi A4sedan
- Premium Plus and Technology
ALSO READ
UP: Girl dies as part of house terrace falls on her
KVIC disburses Rs 29.65 Cr to Khadi Institutions in hilly terrains of J&K
Man falls from terrace of friend's house during new year eve
Spanish-flagged boat rescues 265 migrants in Mediterranean
Mediterranean diet may decrease risk of prostate cancer progression