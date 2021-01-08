New Audi A4 arrives in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Jan 8 (PTI): The German luxury carmanufacturer Audi on Friday launched its sportier Audi A4sedan here.

The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, has a new designand a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates190 hp of power and 320 Nm (Newton metres) of torque.

The model is priced from Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is a perfect blend of class, elegance andsporty appeal and is equipped with the latest technology andsets a benchmark with the features on offer.

The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive andthe company is confident of the Audi A4 being a game-changerin the arena.

''We are extremely happy to introduce the all-new, all-impressive Audi A4 a statement of sportiness. It combinesmodern aesthetics with supreme craftsmanship..., '' theCoimbatore Audi dealer C R Anandakrishnan said in astatement.

The car comes in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

The customers can choose from five exterior colours,including a new Terra Grey.

The new Audi exclusive piano black has leatherupholstery to give the interiors a classy and sophisticatedlook, he said.

