Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Audi A4 arrives in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:32 IST
New Audi A4 arrives in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Jan 8 (PTI): The German luxury carmanufacturer Audi on Friday launched its sportier Audi A4sedan here.

The Audi A4, in its fifth generation, has a new designand a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates190 hp of power and 320 Nm (Newton metres) of torque.

The model is priced from Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is a perfect blend of class, elegance andsporty appeal and is equipped with the latest technology andsets a benchmark with the features on offer.

The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive andthe company is confident of the Audi A4 being a game-changerin the arena.

''We are extremely happy to introduce the all-new, all-impressive Audi A4 a statement of sportiness. It combinesmodern aesthetics with supreme craftsmanship..., '' theCoimbatore Audi dealer C R Anandakrishnan said in astatement.

The car comes in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

The customers can choose from five exterior colours,including a new Terra Grey.

The new Audi exclusive piano black has leatherupholstery to give the interiors a classy and sophisticatedlook, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor girl raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village under Tilhar Police Station area here, police said on Friday.The victim was lured and taken to an agricultural field on Thursday evening and allegedly raped, SP rural Nipun Aggarwal said....

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh.In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my i...

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

UKs competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Googles proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advert...

APEDA holds Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Bhutan to boost food products exports

In a bid to boost exports potential of Indias agricultural and processed food products exports, APEDA organized a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet BSM in association with Indian Embassy in Bhutan, on 07th January 2021. The meet brought together ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021