APEDA holds Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Bhutan to boost food products exports

In a bid to boost exports potential of India's agricultural and processed food products exports, APEDA organized a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) in association with Indian Embassy in Bhutan, on 07th January 2021. The meet brought together key stakeholders from the respective Governments and trade on a common platform for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Bhutan in the Agri-Food Sector.

This Virtual-BSM with Bhutan is the 15th in the series of such events organized by APEDA with various countries. Earlier such virtual Virtual-BSM was first organized with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed by Kuwait, Indonesia, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Germany, USA, Canada, Australia, Thailand and Oman.

During the Virtual-BSM, presentations were made by Food Corporation of Bhutan Ltd (FCBL), Ministry of Agriculture & Forests, Bhutan and Trade Associations from India (Vegetables& fruits Exporters Association (VAFA), All India Food Processors Association(AIFPA), All India Meat & Livestock Exporters Association (AIMLEA), The Rice Exporters Association (TREA))on exports of potential agri products to Bhutan.

The Virtual BSM was joined by Ms RuchiraKamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Dr M. Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, Mr UgyenPenjor, Director General, Department of Agriculture & Marketing Cooperatives, Ministry of Agriculture & Forests, Ms AnnHaokip, First Secretary(Pol & Com) EoI, Thimpu, Mr Sonam Yonten, Bhutan Agriculture & Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA), Mr Naiten Wangchuk, CEO, FCBL and Senior Officials of APEDA and Embassy of India, Bhutan.

Due to the ongoing Covid19pandemic, the export promotion programme was not possible to be organized physically. APEDA took a lead to organize Virtual BSM to provide a platform to the exporters and importers of India and Bhutan.

Ever since the COVID pandemic, there is an increased shift of focus towards the Middle East, SAARC, South East Asia and Western trade partners by India for creating new opportunities for alliance in the agricultural and processed food sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)