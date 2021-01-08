Left Menu
Development News Edition

First case of infection of UK-strain of coronavirus found in MP

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:50 IST
First case of infection of UK-strain of coronavirus found in MP
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

In the first such case in MadhyaPradesh, a 39-year-old man who returned to Indore from the UKlast month has tested positive for the new coronavirusstrain, senior officials said on Friday.

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed inhome isolation, district collector Manish Singh said.

It was the first case of infection of the UK variantof the virus in the state, said Dr Veena Sinha, additionaldirector, MP Health Department.

After returning from the UK, the man had come incontact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indoredistrict, a local health official said.

These 34 persons were contacted and informed about hisstatus. The remaining five, including two of the patient'sfamily members, are from Indore and have undergone COVID-19tests and are in good health, the official added.

The man returned from the UK on December 23 and testedpositive for coronavirus.

His samples were then sent to the National Centre forDisease Control (NCDC), Delhi and its report confirmed that hewas carrying the new variant of the virus, the official said.

PTI HWP MAS ARUKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt testing our strength, we won't bow down; Seems we'll spend Lohri, Baisakhi festivals here: Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

Govt testing our strength, we wont bow down Seems well spend Lohri, Baisakhi festivals here Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan....

1.1 million people in England had COVID last week - ONS

Over 1.1 million people had COVID-19 last week, equivalent to 1 in 50 people in the nation, the UKs Office for National Statistics said on Friday, rising to 1 in 30 people in the capital London as a contagious variant spreads. The ONS estim...

Gold plunges Rs 614, silver tanks Rs 1,609

Gold prices fell Rs 614 to Rs 49,763 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,377 per 10 gram.Silver prices also ...

Maha's halving realty premiums can cut property prices by 7 pc in Mumbai, boost demand: Report

The Maharashtra governments recent move to reduce all premiums related to the realty sector by 50 per cent will lower property prices by 7 per cent in the financial capital, giving a significant boost to the industry, a report said on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021