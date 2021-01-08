Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's president asks China to forgive some outstanding debts

Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Friday requested China to forgive some of the East African nation's debts, including one incurred 50 years ago for the construction of a railway to neighbouring Zambia.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:58 IST
Tanzania's president asks China to forgive some outstanding debts
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@mlnangalama)

Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Friday requested China to forgive some of the East African nation's debts, including one incurred 50 years ago for the construction of a railway to neighbouring Zambia. The Tanzanian leader has in the past made the same request to other creditors. Last April, he asked international lenders like the World Bank to cancel debts to African nations, to give them fiscal room to battle the coronavirus.

Magufuli said he had presented the request to visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as the two witnessed the signing of a deal for the construction of a 341 km rail line by two Chinese firms. "He will get our request to China so that they can see how they can forgive our debts because according to their concession laws it is very difficult to forgive debts," the president said.

He did not say the total amount of outstanding debt he wanted forgiven by China. Tanzania spends 700 billion shillings (about $300 million) every month to service its debts, with close to 200 billion shillings going to the World Bank, Magufuli said last year.

China is a close economic partner of Tanzania and Magufuli asked the Chinese government to consider funding the construction of a section of its planned new modern rail. Magufuli, who was re-elected to a second, five-year term last October, is building several infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is for international community to hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure it takes credible action against terror groups: MEA.

It is for international community to hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure it takes credible action against terror groups MEA....

SC concerned on attacks on forest officials, says they be given arms, bullet proof vests

The Supreme Court Friday expressed serious concern over attacks on forest rangers by armed poachers and smugglers and said it is difficult to imagine how any law can be enforced by the forest officials who are poorly unarmed against poacher...

UN proscribed entities and designated terrorists act as proxies for Pakistani establishment to fulfill its anti-India agenda: MEA.

UN proscribed entities and designated terrorists act as proxies for Pakistani establishment to fulfill its anti-India agenda MEA....

Three held for illegal sale, purchase of prescription drugs

Three persons have been arrestedfor alleged illegal sale and purchase of prescription drugs inBhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said onFriday.Acting on a tip-off, the city police raided a place inPirani Pada and seized pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021