Reliance Capital's debt swells to Rs 20,380 crore

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital has said its total outstanding debt rose to nearly Rs 20,380 crore by end-December 2020. In September last year, it had reported a total debt of Rs 19,806 crore.

Now, the principal amount due to HDFC Ltd is Rs 523.98 crore and to Axis Bank Rs 100.63 crore, Reliance Capital said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges. "The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions works out to Rs 700.76 crore, including accrued interest up to December 31," it said.

"Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt and accrued interest, was Rs 20,379.71 crore at the end of December 2020." The company said delay in debt servicing is due to prohibition to dispose off, alienate, encumber either directly or indirectly or otherwise part with the possession of any assets by the Delhi High Court, the Debts Recovery Tribunal in Mumbai and the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

