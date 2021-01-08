Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for carrying COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:41 IST
DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for carrying COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines to all aircraft operators who plan to transport COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice to various parts of the country.

Dry ice transforms into carbon dioxide gas at temperatures higher than -78 degrees Celsius under normal atmospheric pressure and therefore it is classified as ''dangerous goods'' by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), it said.

''All operators while engaging in transportation of COVID-19 vaccines packed with dry ice shall establish the maximum quantity of dry ice that can be loaded in a given cargo hold or in the main deck (passenger cabin) when a passenger version is deployed for all cargo operations,'' the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) noted.

The country is preparing for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and the second nationwide mock drill on the drive was conducted on January 8.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in th...

Air 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad

The average air quality plunged to very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, poor in Noida and Faridabad while stayed moderate in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Thursday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM...

India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

India on Friday urged the members of the World Trade Organization WTO to work on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes.Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemi...

National Internet Exchange of India offers free domain in Indian languages

The National Internet Exchange of India NIXI on Friday announced that it will offer a free Internationalised Domain Name IDN in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant. The app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021