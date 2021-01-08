Left Menu
ED attaches Rs 2.80-crore assets in Rajasthan ponzi case

08-01-2021
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2.80 crore in connection with its money laundering probe linked to an alleged ponzi or chit fund scheme in Rajasthan.

The central probe agency said the provisionally attached immovable properties are in the form 29 houses and agricultural lands located in Bhilwara district of the western Indian state and gold and jewellery held in the name of the accused company -- Abhinav Gold International Marketing Pvt Ltd -- and its directors.

The value of the attached properties is Rs 2.80 crore, it said in a statement issued here.

The ED case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was registered after the agency studied at least 15 FIRs field against the directors of the firm, Anil Birla and Murlidhar Birla, by the Rajasthan Police and Gujarat Police crime branch.

They were charged by the police with cheating under various sections of the IPC and also the Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act of 1978.

Probe found, the ED said, ''Anil Birla amd Murlidhar Birla and others collected crores of rupees from the public between March, 2010-March, 2012.'' ''They have paid negligible amount through cheques to the investors,'' the ED alleged.

The ''illegally collected'' amount, it said, was deposited in various bank accounts of Abhinav Gold International Marketing Pvt Ltd and its directors.

These amounts were further invested in immovable and movable properties which have now been attached, it said.

