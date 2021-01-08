Left Menu
Development News Edition

India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:10 IST
India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

India on Friday urged the members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to work on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has again brought to the fore the importance of food and livelihood security.

He ''urged the Membership for a permanent solution to Public Stock Holding (PSH) for food security'', the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The comments were made during the final session of India's seventh Trade Policy Review (TPR) which concluded on Friday at the WTO in Geneva.

Wadhawan also informed that India has a stable policy environment with considerably lower applied rates than its WTO commitments.

''While emphasizing that India's trade remedial investigations are conducted in a transparent manner and in accordance with WTO provisions, he also mentioned that only a miniscule fraction of India's imports attract these measures,'' the statement said.

The TPR is an important mechanism under the WTO's monitoring function in which member countries' trade and related policies are examined with an aim to contribute towards improved adherence to WTO rules, while providing constructive feedback to the member under review.

More than 1,050 questions were asked and 53 interventions were made by WTO member countries in the TPR meetings.

Under the global trade norms, a WTO member country's food subsidy bill should not breach the limit of 10 per cent of the value of production based on the reference price of 1986-88.

Apprehending that the full implementation of food security programme may result in breach of WTO cap, India has been seeking amendments in the formula to calculate food subsidy cap.

As an interim measure, WTO members at the Bali ministerial meeting in December 2013 had agreed to put in place a mechanism, popularly called the Peace Clause, and committed to negotiate an agreement for permanent solution.

In his closing remarks, Wadhawan highlighted that reform is a continuous and ongoing process, and ''the Government of India is deeply committed to pursuing this path to make India an attractive trade and investment partner for the world''.

He also informed that India is striving to forge greater economic and trade linkages with the world by utilising all avenues available, the statement said.

Wadhawan conveyed India's deep commitment to the multilateral trading system and continued positive role in the international fora and informed the member nations about New Delhi's commitment on streamlining and simplifying the overall domestic business environment even further with an aim to break into the top 50 in the World Bank's Doing Business Report.

The Discussant for India's TPR, Ambassador Sunanta Kangvalkulkij of Thailand, in her concluding remarks, appreciated India's efforts and commitment towards this transparency exercise, the release said.

She strongly commended the steps taken by India in the past five years on wide-ranging economic issues.

Introduction of a path-breaking structural reform in the form of Goods and Services Tax by India, during the review period, was also commended, the release said.

''The Discussant specifically observed India's proactive efforts in the implementation of WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement and the role played by it in furthering 'Ease of Doing Business' in the country, while observing the highly improved ranking of India in the 'Trading across Borders' indicator under the Doing Business Report,'' it added.

She also noted that the WTO Membership has been appreciative of the steps taken by India for liberalizing its FDI regime and India's National Intellectual Property Rights Policy, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes

A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...

WRAPUP 3-Republican would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump after Capitol assault

At least one Senate Republican would consider supporting a possible effort by congressional Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time after his supporters, inflamed by his false claims of election fraud, s...

Indian govt, farmers fail to break deadlock on controversial laws

The Indian government and representatives of protesting farmers failed to reach an agreement on contentious new agriculture laws on Friday and said they will meet again in a weeks time. Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021