Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAIL crude steel output grows 9 pc to 4.37 MT in Oct-Dec

State-owned SAIL on Friday posted 9 per cent growth in crude steel output at 4.37 million tonne MT during October-December period of the ongoing fiscal year. The company had produced 4 MT crude steel in the year-ago period, SAIL said in a statement. During this financial year, the company has continuously enhanced its production volumes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:26 IST
SAIL crude steel output grows 9 pc to 4.37 MT in Oct-Dec

State-owned SAIL on Friday posted 9 per cent growth in crude steel output at 4.37 million tonne (MT) during October-December period of the ongoing fiscal year. The company had produced 4 MT crude steel in the year-ago period, SAIL said in a statement. During the period under review, its total sales were at 4.32 MT, up about 6 per cent from 4.09 MT in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. ''During this financial year, the company has continuously enhanced its production volumes. The first quarter was impacted due to the onset of the pandemic but gradually we have scaled up our performance by enhancing the volumes. It is heartening that the pre-covid levels have already been reached and the production has grown over corresponding period last year (CPLY) in the last quarter,'' SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal said. She further said the domestic steel consumption has a positive outlook as the economy is reviving and all sectors have started to pick up, and the company is confident of seizing the unfolding opportunities in the steel market. The statement further said, ''SAIL has significantly reduced the net debt from a peak of Rs 52,290 crore on April 30, 2020 to Rs 44,308 crore in December 2020, a reduction of Rs 7,982 crore. The company continues its efforts to deleverage further.'' SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest steel producer with an annual capacity of about 21 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark restricts travel from all countries - TV 2 reports

Denmark will restrict travel from all countries and advise against any travel abroad, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing sources.Only persons with a credible purpose and documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test will b...

Bird flu: Tripura calls for stepping up vigil

The Tripura government on Fridaycalled for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality orsickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.An advisory was issued by the Animal ResourcesDevelopment Department ARDD for all the distric...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes

A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021