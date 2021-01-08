Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Steel's India output grows 3 pc in Oct-Dec, sales decline 4 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:52 IST
Tata Steel's India output grows 3 pc in Oct-Dec, sales decline 4 pc
Representative image Image Credit: Geograph

Tata Steel on Friday said its total output from India operations rose 3 per cent to 4.60 million tonnes (MT) during October-December quarter of the current financial year.

The output from company's operations in India was at 4.47 MT in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a statement.

Its sales from India operations during the period under review were at 4.66 MT, down 4 per cent from 4.85 MT in the same quarter of 2019-20 financial year.

Tata Steel Europe's output also rose 4 per cent to 2.61 MT from 2.51 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales from operations in Europe declined 10 per cent to 2.11 MT during the period under review from 2.35 MT in October-December of 2019-20.

''Automotive and special products' segment deliveries grew 48 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) on the back of improvement in overall demand, increased share of business from existing customers and new product approvals,'' the company said in the statement.

Deliveries of branded products and retail segment grew by 5 per cent q-o-q, it said.

''Industrial products and projects' segment deliveries were marginally lower. However, the company achieved a 47 per cent q-o-q delivery volume growth in high-end segments as we continued to focus on product mix enrichment by catering in sub-segments such as oil and gas, lifting and excavation and pre-engineered buildings,'' it added.

Tata Steel is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liston Colaco's late goals power Hyderabad to win over NEUFC

Hyderabad FC piled further misery on NorthEast United, extending the Highlanders winless run to six games with a thumping 4-2 victory in the Indian Super League here on Friday.Hyderabad took the lead through goals from Aridane Santana 3 and...

Dominion sues Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, seeking at least USD 1.3 billion for Powells wild accusations that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden.Dominion brings this ac...

Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday while announcing plans to restart developmental circuits in Canada an...

Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held in Punjab, govt says fully prepared for inoculation

The Punjab government on Friday successfully conducted a dry run of COVID-19 vaccination and is fully prepared to inoculate its people as and when the vaccine arrives, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a statement here.The dry run ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021