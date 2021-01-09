Left Menu
PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 09-01-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 09:50 IST
Meritech to acquire Eoxys Systems India for its Push into IoT
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech Co., Ltd. HQ in Japan announced today that it will acquire majority stake in Bangalore-based Eoxys Systems India, which provides engineering services and solutions for IoT; through its subsidiary Meritech Software Private Limited in India.

Meritech Software Private Limited (''Meritech'' ) will acquire the majority stake of Eoxys Systems India Private Limited (''Eoxys'' ) in all cash deal with undisclosed amount.

Meritech is a leading Telecommunication Testing & Measurement solutions provider and IoT solutions company in Japan with its R&D center in India. Meritech has made this acquisition to build up and flex a newer arm of its business: IoT Solutions. Today, the company announced that it is buying Eoxys, an engineering company based out of Bangalore, India, which builds IoT and cloud-based solutions aimed at carriers and enterprises. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Meritech and Eoxys, which are privately held companies and do not have any outside investor(s), already had a relationship for the last few years. The Japanese company has been working with Eoxys for building its IoT products and services for Japanese carriers and enterprise users in the cellular IoT space.

All employees and current customers of Eoxys will continue to remain so.

''Eoxys is delighted by the opportunity to become part of the Meritech,'' said Prabhakar Annavi, CEO of Eoxys. ''Joining hands with Meritech will provide us with unique ability to contribute towards this large industry movement and create a highly innovative IoT ecosystem. We look forward to being a part of this journey.''''This acquisition will enable Meritech to strengthen its footprint in the IoT space. Eoxys will help bolster Meritech's market share in Cellular IoT, especially NB-IoT and industrial IoT. We are excited to make Eoxys part of Meritech group and will continue to invest more in Cellular IoT market space'', said Harish Sachdeva, Group CEO of Meritech.

About MeritechMeritech Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of mobile network monitoring and performance optimization and IoT solutions company in Japan with its R&D center in India. Meritech offers innovative solutions to monitor and optimize NR5G, LTE-A, LTE, WCDMA, HSPA, GSM / GPRS and WiFi network performance and Cellular IoT solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

