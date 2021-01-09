E-commerce Site 'Bhumi Pride' for Farmers Produce Launched by Chairman NABARD

Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Bhumi Pride, an organic product brand as well as the E-commerce website (www.bhumipride.com) of Indian Natural Farmer Producer Company Limited (INFPCL), a Farmers Producer Company promoted by Hand in Hand India, an NGO based in Kanchipuram Tamil Nadu, was virtually launched on 4th January, 2021 by the Chairman of NABARD Dr. G.R. Chintala. INFPCL is the apex organisation of 5 farmer producer associations promoted by Hand in Hand India. Mr. Selvaraj, CGM TN, NABARD, Dr. Kalpana Sankar, Managing Trustee, Hand in Hand India, farmers from Kanchipuram, Vandavasi and Tiruvannamalai and officials from both NABARD and HiH participated in the launch function. In his keynote address, Dr.Chintala was happy to note the increase in productivity and incomes due to organic farming that was reported by farmers who attended the launch function. He noted that with increasing awareness about environment and health, organic products have a very good market potential. One positive fallout from the COVID pandemic was faster digital adoption in all walks of life. He suggested that INFPCL should get involved in online trading of agricultural commodities through the formation of and involvement in e-mandis. This will also help in better price discovery by the farmers. Another key suggestion made by Dr.Chintala was that the FPCs promoted by Hand in hand could use specific software that is available for FPC management. He wished bhumipride.com all success and hoped that it should become the Amazon of organic products. Mr. Selvaraj in his address praised the good work of HiH, not only across 18 states in India where they are present, but also their work in several foreign countries. The good work done by HiH has served to become role models. Dr. Kalpana Sankar in her speech thanked NABARD for its continuous support to farmers through the grant of watershed and wadi projects to HiH. She mentioned that HiH works with over 7,000 farmers and was confident that, with the support of NABARD, farmer income could be doubled within a short span of time. She assured Chairman NABARD that HiH would work along with CRISIL to ensure that all governance standards for FPCs are formulated as well as met. The event also witnessed farmers sharing their experiences of organic farming and benefits received from being a part of the FPO. Image 1: E-commerce Site 'Bhumi Pride' for Farmers Produce Launched by Chairman NABARD Image 2: E-commerce Site 'Bhumi Pride' for Farmers Produce Launched by Chairman NABARD PWRPWR

