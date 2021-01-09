Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remote working to boost hybrid workforce, gig economy in 2021:  Study

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:13 IST
Remote working to boost hybrid workforce, gig economy in 2021:  Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The success of work-from-home in 2020 following lockdown due to COVID-19 will boost the gig economy and hybrid workforce this year, according to a study.

"In 2020, job losses across the experience level and the influx of fresh entrants (graduates) in the job market boosted the gig economy. This will promote diversity, inclusion and business pressure for cost optimisation and will give gig economy a major push, even though external hiring will be limited this year," according to the 2021 Talent Technology Outlook study by job site SCIKEY.

Gig economy is a free market system in which temporary positions are common and organisations hire independent workers for short-term commitments.

Tailoring one's own working hours will also lure more women in the industry and it might even see more women in the leadership roles in the future, it added.

The study is an analysis of inputs from 100 plus C-suite and human capital leaders representing over 100 organisations through surveys, social media inputs, interviews and panel discussions.

As per the survey, 20 per cent leaders said the recruitment will be done through external vendors and HR consultants and agencies, while 80 per cent said they will consider internal hiring to be their first choice of hiring, it noted.

Hence, the focus on learning and development of core skills and behavioural and leadership competencies will be a deﬁning factor in future, say 87 per cent of the surveyed leaders.

According to the SCIKEY study, the workforce of future will be expected to be adaptable and possess business acumen skills.

The study showed that 67 per cent of the leaders feel that diversity in workforce is critical, both while hiring and when retaining talent.

Around 87 per cent leaders feel that critical thinking is one of the key elements they expect from their people, while 93 per cent feel that business acumen is a must-have skill of future, it added.

The remote access to this vast talent pool will immensely improve the quality of hire and fill the skill gap in 2021.

The study also showed that with remote work, poaching talent will become easy, so it will be of utmost importance for organisations to retain their best minds.

It said that 87 per cent of the leaders said measuring employee performance in remote work is a vital challenge and 73 per cent feel that employee engagement is a major issue in terms of remote working.

Further, it says that 87 per cent of the leaders feel the necessity of skill upgradation and there will be a race to reskill or upskill, and soft skills like agility, adaptability and resilience will pave the path for future.

This sudden and massive shift to a completely different work model also led to organisations discovering the skill gaps that existed and are expected to increase further in the time to come, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Drug peddler held with one kg charas in J-K's Poonch

A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday and one kilogram of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from him during vehicle checking in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.Poonch Senior Superintendent of...

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.Metro TV said the plane was a Boeing B...

ISL 7: We can expect a very tight game against Chennaiyin FC, says Baxter

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that the match against the Chennaiyin FC will be a tough one but he expects his boys to have a renewed vigour after a win against Kerala Blasters in the last game. Baxter and defender Jacob Tratt att...

23 Indian sailors stuck in China to return on Jan 14: Mandaviya

Twenty-three Indian sailors stuck in China will return on January 14, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.The cargo ship MV Jag Anand is set to sail towards Chiba in Japan, Mandaviya said.Our seafarers stuck in China are comin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021