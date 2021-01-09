Left Menu
Development News Edition

Determined efforts needed to bring economy back on track: Naidu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 19:01 IST
Determined efforts needed to bring economy back on track: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu onSaturday said while vaccines do offer hope of shielding peoplefrom COVID-19, determined efforts are needed to bring thecountry's economic growth back on track.

Naidu was speaking at Goa Legislators' Day event inPorvorim near here, in presence of Governor B S Koshyari,Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant among others.

''India and the world are passing through difficulttimes with the COVID-19 pandemic compounding the situationcaused by the economic slide that was unfolding even earlier,''the Vice President said.

''Vaccines do offer the hope of shielding people fromthe disease, but return to the potential economic growthtrajectory calls for determined efforts,'' he said.

The Centre has been undertaking a series of reformsto unleash the growth potential since only a robust economicgrowth can help meet the aspirations of people, Naidu said.

Legislators across the country need to seriouslyreflect on the challenging situation that the country isfacing and mount a national effort to come out of it at theearliest, Naidu added.

The Vice President further said that while the year2020 had gotten off to a notorious start with the COVID-19outbreak, people have ushered in this new year with a sense ofhope, with scientists from the country and world coming outwith vaccines.

Last year, India rose to the occasion as onecollective entity in handling the pandemic with considerableresults, Naidu said.

Given the state of the health infrastructure in thecountry, the demographic conditions and socio-economicinequalities, India was expected to be severely impacted interms of caseload, mortalities and consequences, he said.

''However, due to the national resolve demonstrated, wecould contain the scale of damage remarkably and it is beingacknowledged both within and outside the country,'' the VicePresident added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here ...

Suriname prez, Curacao PM, NZ minister among 30 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Curacao Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan were among 30 NRIs, and Indian-origin people and organisations who were conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya S...

Adrosonic, Instanda join hands to rev up insurance sector's digital transformation

Digital consulting firm Adrosonic has entered into a partnership with UK-based SaaS insurance software platform Instanda to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation in the insurance industry.Adrosonics insurance domain expertise and In...

French warplanes fly over Central African Republic as vote tensions grow

French warplanes flew over the Central African Republic on Saturday for the first time since a disputed election last month, President Emmanuel Macrons office said.Macrons office said the flight took place at the request of President Fausti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021