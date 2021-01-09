Saudi Airlines to operate flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, starting from Monday

Saudi Airlines to operate flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, starting from MondayReuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:50 IST
Saudi Airlines (Saudia) will operate flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, starting from Monday, the airline said in a tweet on Saturday.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace to Qatar after a breakthrough towards resolving a political dispute that had led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar was reached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
