Saudi Airlines to operate flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, starting from Monday

Saudi Airlines (Saudia) will operate flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, starting from Monday, the airline said in a tweet on Saturday.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace to Qatar after a breakthrough towards resolving a political dispute that had led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar was reached.

